This is the only surviving artificial leg made in Glasgow for a limbless First World War soldier

By Culture24 Reporter | 22 September 2016

In 1916, Sir William Macewan, the Regius Professor of Surgery at the University of Glasgow, used a speech at Glasgow City Chambers to warn that “a generation will pass” before “all the work connected with the maimed and limbless” reached a conclusion

A photo of an early example of an artificial right leg, made for Erskine House between 1914 and 1918
© Board of Trustees of the Science Museum
Macewan was instrumental in the First World War foundation of the first Eskine Hospital, where he wanted the limbless to be treated with “sympathetic care and encouragement” as part of a lifetime of support.

Then known as the Princess Louise Scottish Hospital for Limbless Sailors and Soldiers, the Erskine Hospital had wards, reception areas and an operating theatre when it opened in October 1916. Limb workshops were added in 1917. Before then, they’d been made in the shipyards on the Clyde.

This is the only known surviving Erskine leg. It’s a right leg made for Erskine House at some point between 1916 and 1918.

The new exhibition at the Hunterian Museum recounts the experiences of the hospital’s first patient, Corporal James Ritson of the 1/5th Royal Scots Fusiliers. Ritson had his left hand amputated after sustaining injuries at Gallipoli.

A lethal fragment from a six-inch shell at Flanders and an amputation saw, made in Glasgow between 1880 and 1920, will also be displayed.

  • In War and Peace: The Erskine Story is at the Hunterian Museum from September 23 2016 – January 8 2017.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.

More from Culture24's Object of the Week

Jeremy Bentham’s 184-year-old skin sitting in a box in London

Scotland's first medical book, to be read out to people infected by the plague

The First World War Mark IV tank used in Steven Spielberg's War Horse
Latest comment: >Make a comment
>See all comments
All tags
  • Back to top
  • | Print this article
  • | Email this article
  • | Bookmark and Share
    Back to article
    Your comment:
    DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted at www.culture24.org.uk are the opinion of the comment writer, not Culture24. Culture24 reserves the right to withdraw or withhold from publication any comments that are deemed to be hearsay or potentially libellous, or make false or unsubstantiated allegations or are deemed to be spam or unrelated to the article at which they are posted.
    Museum Crush digest sign up ad
    image
    advertisement