How Ken Russell's photos of Teddy Girls and Teddy Boys captured Britain's first teenage tribe

Ken Russell's photographs of Teddy Girls and Teddy Boys capture the birth of the teenager in post war Britain

Before finding fame as a director of films such as Women in Love, Tommy and The Devils, film director Ken Russell (1927 - 2011) worked as a freelance photographer. He began taking photographs in 1951, aged 23.One of his first subjects were the teddy boys and teddy girls of post war London. Although these are among of the first photographs to capture fledgling youth culture in the capital, they remained unseen for 50 years, and were only rediscovered in an archive in 2005.In February 2017, Oxford’s North Wall Arts Centre will be bringing together 50 of the photographs for the first time.The images, all taken in 1955, are exceptional as they feature mostly girls, often staring directly and defiantly at the camera.As Russell said, "No one paid much attention to the teddy girls before I did them, though there was plenty on teddy boys. They were tough, these kids, they’d been born in the war years… they knew their worth. They just wore what they wore."The teddy girls and boys are photographed on London streets, at funfairs, at stage doors, leaning on brick walls still bearing the traces of posters from the war, on derelict East End bombsites and outside the Seven Feathers Club where they did the popular Ted dance, The Creep.Several of the images feature a strikingly contemporary looking 14 year old Jean Rayner - "she had attitude by the truckload", said Russell.