Jarvis Cocker curates a new exhibition in London based on his 90s Outsider Art series Journeys to the Outside

Jarvis Cocker is revisiting his Channel 4 Outsider Art series, Journeys to the Outside, in a new exhibition for The Gallery of Everything
In 1998, as the embers of Britpop were fizzling, Jarvis Cocker was halfway up a brightly-coloured hill known as Salvation Mountain. He’d followed the ragged truck of Leonard Knight, an affable New England artist who’d wanted to launch his handmade 200-foot hot air balloon, inscribed with the words ‘God is Love’.
© Joas Souza, courtesy The Gallery of Everything
Knight failed, instead deciding to paint the giant message on a nearby hill in the Colorado Desert. “I was never an artist before at all,” Cocker was told by Knight, whose death in 2014, at the age of 82, left behind a monument once feared by the authorities for its supposed toxicity.
© Joas Souza, courtesy The Gallery of Everything
The sandal-and-sunhat wearing singer was enamoured: despite his filming commitments, he stayed late with the artist, and was seen off with a song. “People didn’t make them for any glory or recognition they might get for it,” Cocker told the viewers of his Journeys to the Outside series on Channel 4.
© Courtesy The Gallery of Everything
“They made them because they got such a kick out of what they were doing, they really couldn’t help themselves.”
The connection has clearly endured if the new exhibition he has co-curated, in homage to the TV show, is anything to go by.
© Courtesy The Gallery of Everything
The Gallery of Everything is set inside a former barber’s shop in London, aiming to communicate an alternative history of art to a wide audience, with works of various prices on sale in support of the non-profit Museum of Everything.
The artists include Nek Chand, the self-taught Indian who is perhaps best known for creating the 18-acre rock sculpture garden in Chandigarh, and St Eom, a headdress-wearing self-named visionary from Georgia responsible for a seven-acre artscape featuring a late 19th century farmhouse (one of six buildings) and more than 2,000 paintings, sculptures and drawings.
© Courtesy The Gallery of Everything
Howard Finster – another Georgian who also, in his religiosity, bore commonalities with Knight – claimed a higher calling drove his folk art sculpture garden, which contained 46,000 pieces of art.
© Courtesy The Gallery of Everything
The links with music don’t end with Cocker, either: Finster created album art for REM and, in the cover for the sixth Talking Heads album, 1985’s Little Creatures, a Rolling Stone album artwork of the year.
© Courtesy The Gallery of Everything
If the gallery can condense all this expansiveness into a humble hairdresser’s, it might claim some of the divine inspiration several of its artists once called upon.
© Courtesy The Gallery of Everything
- The Gallery of Everything is at 4 Chiltern Street, London until November 20 2016.
- See The Gallery of Everything at Frieze Masters 2016, Regent's Park, London, October 6 – 9. They will be exploring Jean Dubuffet’s groundbreaking 1947 le Foyer de l’Art Brut as part of Sir Norman Rosenthal’s Collections section of the fair.