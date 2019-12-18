Comic artists re imagine Beatrix Potter for 150th Anniversary

| 23 September 2016

Comics artists have been re-imagining Beatrix Potter for her 150th anniversary ahead of the Lakes International Comic Art Festival

a drawing of a rabbit in an astronaut's outfit
Captain Peter Rabbit, Duncan Fegredo© The artist
Artists at the Lakes International Comic Art Festival have been giving their time and talents to reimagine the characters and artwork of Beatrix Potter, with stunning results.

The award-winning artists include Charlie Adlard, The Walking Dead artist, more akin to zombie art than fluffy bunnies; Duncan Fegredo of Hellboy fame; illustrator, cartoonist and animator Luke McGarry; and comics creator, writer, illustrator and podcaster, Hannah Berry.

They have contributed their artwork to the Lakes International Comic Art Festival in support of the Beatrix Potter Reimagined student art competition, which invites students to give Beatrix Potter a modern or unusual twist and create new work in a comic art style.

The competition is part of the Lakes International Comic Art Festival 2016, (October 14-16) in Kendal, Cumbria celebrating great comic art from across the world.

a drawing in which mimics the trainspotting film poster with Beatrix Potter characters substituted.
Beatrixpotting by Luke McGarry© The Artist
a comic strip featuring a rabbit driving a car boot full of vegetables
PR Noir by Hannah Berry© The Artist
a travel style poster with a drawing of a rabbit looking across a lake towards fells and hills
The Lake District - For Comics and Quiet Imaginings by Charlie Adlard© The artist
An exhibition of the top Beatrix Potter Reimagined entries will be on display as part of the festival with the winning entries announced over the festival weekend.

See more at www.comicartfestival.com
Latest comment: >Make a comment
>See all comments
All tags
  • Back to top
  • | Print this article
  • | Email this article
  • | Bookmark and Share
    Back to article
    Your comment:
    DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted at www.culture24.org.uk are the opinion of the comment writer, not Culture24. Culture24 reserves the right to withdraw or withhold from publication any comments that are deemed to be hearsay or potentially libellous, or make false or unsubstantiated allegations or are deemed to be spam or unrelated to the article at which they are posted.
    a photo of a chap in a room full of art
    News Inside the home of an art-aholic
    a painitng of rock stacks and sea
    In Pictures Hardy's Wessex and the Edwardian artists of the Slade
    a painitng of a young woman with blue eyes and flowing auburn hair
    News Pre-Raphaelites go home to Liverpool Walker Art Gallery
    a close up of a doll in a painting by Stanbley Spencer
    News Unity's doll deepens mystery of Stanley Spencer painting
    a figure from Evelyn Dunbar
    C24 Feature The playful creativity of Evelyn Dunbar
    a painting of a small white cottage
    News William Scott's Celtic-tinged landscape heads home
    a detail of a painting of a ploughed filed with sun rising above it
    News The Search for lost Edward Bawden watercolours
    image

    Events

    • 1 mile
    • 2 miles
    • 3 miles
    • 4 miles
    • 5 miles
    • 10 miles
    • 20 miles
    • 50 miles
    • Any time
    • Today
    • This week
    • This month
    • This year

    link to network page button
    Article
    advertisement