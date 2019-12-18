Comic artists re imagine Beatrix Potter for 150th Anniversary

Comics artists have been re-imagining Beatrix Potter for her 150th anniversary ahead of the Lakes International Comic Art Festival
Artists at the Lakes International Comic Art Festival have been giving their time and talents to reimagine the characters and artwork of Beatrix Potter, with stunning results.
The award-winning artists include Charlie Adlard, The Walking Dead artist, more akin to zombie art than fluffy bunnies; Duncan Fegredo of Hellboy fame; illustrator, cartoonist and animator Luke McGarry; and comics creator, writer, illustrator and podcaster, Hannah Berry.
They have contributed their artwork to the Lakes International Comic Art Festival in support of the Beatrix Potter Reimagined student art competition, which invites students to give Beatrix Potter a modern or unusual twist and create new work in a comic art style.
The competition is part of the Lakes International Comic Art Festival 2016, (October 14-16) in Kendal, Cumbria celebrating great comic art from across the world.
An exhibition of the top Beatrix Potter Reimagined entries will be on display as part of the festival with the winning entries announced over the festival weekend.
See more at www.comicartfestival.com